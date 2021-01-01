Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Trading Down 5%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 669,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,121,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

UE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth $2,705,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,345 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 198.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 128.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 234.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 81,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

