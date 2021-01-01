USDX [Lighthouse] Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,233.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $621,337.70 and $1,233.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,268.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.74 or 0.01160780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003115 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009362 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

