VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.81. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 173,530 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,161 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

