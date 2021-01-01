Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore production for current year to a range of 300 to 305 million tons (MT). The company had produced 302 Mt of iron ore last year. The company continues to strive to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. Vale is poised well to gain from higher iron ore prices this year as coronavirus pandemic in Brazil has fueled supply concerns while demand in China remains strong. The consensus estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and current year earnings have thus undergone positive estimate revisions lately. Also, continued investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt levels, ramp up its coal business and transforming base metals business will also aid growth for the company. Vale remains focused on introducing more high-quality ore in the market.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VALE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

