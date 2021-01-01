Validity (VAL) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Validity has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002560 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $27,971.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00128970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00562670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00159604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00307043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00085497 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,201,548 coins and its circulating supply is 4,185,608 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

