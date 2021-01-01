ValuEngine Downgrades China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) to Hold

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

China Finance Online stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

