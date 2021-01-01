ValuEngine Downgrades Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Strong Sell

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

