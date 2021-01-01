ValuEngine Lowers Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Hold

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

BNGO traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 401,143,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

