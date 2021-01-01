Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Shares Up 0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGIT)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $69.39. 901,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 868,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.