Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Stock Price Up 1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTWG)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $210.97 and last traded at $209.59. Approximately 29,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 18,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.97.

