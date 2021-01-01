Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 328.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,567 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $5,427,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $178.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

