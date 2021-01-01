Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded to In-Line at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.55.

NYSE VAR opened at $175.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,528 shares of company stock worth $31,999,321. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

