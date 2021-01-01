Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 91,849,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 215,624,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £27.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

