VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives $6.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
VBIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
VBIV stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $665.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after buying an additional 15,609,465 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,631,000 after buying an additional 9,090,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 886,729 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.
