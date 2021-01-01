VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives $6.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBIV stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $665.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after buying an additional 15,609,465 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,631,000 after buying an additional 9,090,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 886,729 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.