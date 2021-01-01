Veil Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $153,182.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00129672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00562653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00160425 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00305214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00081835 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.