Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Down 6.9%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.82. 6,291,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 1,944,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLDR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $22,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $15,978,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

