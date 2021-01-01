Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading Up 7.8%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 2,203,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,116% from the average daily volume of 181,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VERO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

