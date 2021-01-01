Verasity Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1.13 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00199777 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00440926 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000138 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

