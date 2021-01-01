VeriCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.40 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $258,896.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,189.20 or 0.99800230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00021035 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012476 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00041358 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,343,653 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

