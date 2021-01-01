Veros 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,906.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Veros has a market capitalization of $325,860.36 and $10,906.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veros has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00559011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00158407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00303553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00083669 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

