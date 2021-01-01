Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $660.00

Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 650 ($8.49), with a volume of 329996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.23).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 578.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 385.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £765.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69.

In other news, insider Gavin Petken purchased 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £39,999.84 ($52,260.05). Also, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

