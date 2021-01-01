Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Down 0.6%

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 6,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 110,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vident International Equity Fund stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vident International Equity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

