VINchain (VIN) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $107,908.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00557815 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00166814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300994 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049361 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

