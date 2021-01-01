VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) rose 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 1,174,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,705,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

