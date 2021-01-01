Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.14

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 152589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

VWAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen AG will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

