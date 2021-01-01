Volvo’s (VOLV.B) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 194 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 191.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

