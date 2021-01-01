Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $215,021.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $215,021.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00558586 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00167110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

