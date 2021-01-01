Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Raised to $47.50 at CLSA

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price increased by CLSA from $42.50 to $47.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.06.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Weibo by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.