WeOwn (CHX) Reaches Market Cap of $771,360.43

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $771,360.43 and approximately $355,804.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeOwn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00039139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00294917 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.43 or 0.02034188 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

Buying and Selling WeOwn

WeOwn can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeOwn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeOwn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.