Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

IGI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 48,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,965. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $34,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

