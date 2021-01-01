Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.41. Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 69,835 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.10 price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$43.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 155,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,305,000.

About Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

