Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Trading 8.9% Higher

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s share price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.43. 2,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

