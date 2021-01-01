Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.84

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.30. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1,317 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBRBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

