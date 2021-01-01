Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO) Trading Up 2.3%

Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO) was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.99 ($0.14). Approximately 273,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,170% from the average daily volume of 21,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 639.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

About Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

