WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.86 and last traded at $68.11. Approximately 43,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 124,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,302,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 174,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

