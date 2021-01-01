WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.78 Million

Analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) will post sales of $687.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $758.28 million and the lowest is $633.05 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $443.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

In other WPX Energy news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 4,477,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,515,381. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

