Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $330.66

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.66 and traded as high as $340.00. Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 125,517 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £67.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.80.

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.