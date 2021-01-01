Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.56. Xcel Brands shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 28,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Xcel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

