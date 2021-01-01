Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 727,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XERS stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XERS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

