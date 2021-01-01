Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

XERS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after buying an additional 727,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

