Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.24. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 72,352 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

