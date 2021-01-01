YOU COIN Hits Market Cap of $2.77 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.77 million and $742,373.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00556089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00166807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00301057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00049358 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

