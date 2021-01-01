YOUengine Price Tops $0.0045 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00039191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00297922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.75 or 0.02034354 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

