Yucaipa Acquisition (NYSE:YAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 107,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 97,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 626,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.45% of Yucaipa Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

