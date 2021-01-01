Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post sales of $10.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.63 billion and the lowest is $9.02 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $13.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $39.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.94 billion to $40.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $48.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. 23,016,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,116,936. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.61.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.