Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post sales of $10.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.63 billion and the lowest is $9.02 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $13.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $39.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.94 billion to $40.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $48.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. 23,016,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,116,936. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.61.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

