Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $15.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.37. 314,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

