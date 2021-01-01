Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.42. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $4.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.19 to $18.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,148 shares of company stock valued at $61,953,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $618.85. 180,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.