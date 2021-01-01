Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $12.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

UNM traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 1,784,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,765. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Unum Group by 476.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

