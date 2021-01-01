Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $789.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $830.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.40 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $834.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.09. 233,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

