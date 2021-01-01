Zacks: Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,797 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.